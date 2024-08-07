Vance Attacks Walz on Military Service

Sen. JD Vance, the Republican nominee for vice president, accused his Democratic counterpart on Wednesday of retiring from the Army National Guard after 24 years of service to avoid being deployed to Iraq. The Republican said Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has falsely claimed that he served in combat, after a video clip showed the Democrat saying he carried weapons in war; Walz was deployed after the 9/11 attacks but did not see combat. Vance, who made the comments in a campaign appearance in Michigan, served four years on active duty in the Marines in non-combat roles. He tried to compare Walz's military record to his. "I'd be ashamed, if I was him, and I lied about my military service, like he did," Vance said, per the Hill.