Outdoor Trump Rallies Will Have Bulletproof Glass

The Secret Service has upgraded its protection plan for Donald Trump's outdoor rallies beyond the level normally afforded presidential candidates. Bulletproof glass, previously used at times for presidents and vice presidents, will shield Trump onstage, a Secret Service official told the Washington Post. The Secret Service usually prefers indoor events, and in keeping with the agency's recommendation, Trump hasn't appeared outdoors since the assassination attempt in Pennsylvania a month ago. Putting up ballistic glass requires the help of the Defense Department, a layer that has been limited to the nation's top two elected leaders. "This glass needs to be brought in on trucks and vans," the official said.