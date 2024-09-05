He's Never Lived in Alaska. He's in Prison, and He's on the Ballot

Eric Hafner has never been an Alaska resident—and since he's serving a 20-year sentence in a federal prison thousands of miles away, he's unlikely to become one anytime soon. But he's still set to appear on the ballot for the state's only US House seat in November, the Anchorage Daily News reports. The Alaska Democratic Party filed a lawsuit Wednesday, saying he "has no business being placed on the ballot."
- How? In the ranked-choice system Alaska voters approved in 2020, the top four candidates in the primary make it onto the ballot, regardless of party. Hafner, who is running as a Democrat, finished sixth with 437 votes, 0.43% of the total. But after Republican candidate Nick Begich finished second, behind only incumbent Democratic Rep. Mary Peltola, the Republicans who finished in third and fourth place dropped out, lifting Hafner and fifth-placed Alaska Independence Party chief John Wayne Howe to the ballot places.