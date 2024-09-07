We're About to See This Mug a Little Less

On Friday, Entertainment Weekly informed the masses that "we'll be seeing less of Jimmy Fallon" going forward—because his Tonight Show will join other late-night programs in producing new episodes just four days a week instead of five. Fallon's show, which airs at 11:35pm ET, was already on a Monday-through-Thursday production schedule over the summer, with Friday nights set aside for repeats, and now it looks like that schedule will become permanent. It's all "part of a cost-cutting move at NBC, challenged by the high costs and lower ratings in late night," per USA Today, which notes it received confirmation from the network on the truncated production schedule.
EW notes it was "unusual" that Fallon stuck to a five-day schedule for as long as he did, as fellow late-nighters Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers, and the folks at The Daily Show jumped on the four-day schedule some time back. Fallon would typically record two shows on Thursday, airing the bonus show on Friday. Not that Fallon will likely be sitting around and twiddling his thumbs during his new free time: Variety notes that the 49-year-old comedian and TV host has long stayed busy with other projects, including a recently released children's book, production on multiple TV game shows, and an upcoming holiday album. (More Jimmy Fallon stories.)