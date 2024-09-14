New Scourge in Deaths of Minors: Pills Bought Online

Fentanyl overdoses have become a leading cause of death for minors in the last five years or so, even as overall drug use has dropped slightly. And social media, where tainted, fake prescription drugs can be obtained with just a few clicks, is a big part of the problem, the AP reports. Experts, law enforcement, and children's advocates say companies like Snap, TikTok, Telegram, and Meta, which owns Instagram, are not doing enough to keep children safe. While data on the prevalence of drug sales on social platforms is hard to come by, the National Crime Prevention Council estimates that 80% of teen and young adult fentanyl poisoning deaths can be traced to some social media contact.