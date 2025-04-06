8-Year-Old Girl Dies of Measles in Texas

The measles outbreak in west Texas has taken the life of a second child, hospital officials said Sunday. The 8-year-old girl died Thursday at a hospital in Lubbock of "measles pulmonary failure," records show, per the New York Times . Officials said she had not been vaccinated and had no underlying health conditions. Neither the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention nor the Texas health department included the girl's death in their measles reports released Friday, per the AP .

An unvaccinated school-age child had died in Lubbock in February, the first measles death recorded in the US in a decade. An unvaccinated adult died last month in New Mexico; although he tested positive for measles, health officials have not confirmed that was the cause of death. The outbreak apparently has spread from Texas to New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Kansas after two months, per NPR, affecting almost 570 people. The World Health Organization also reported cases with a Texas connection in Mexico. A statement by the Lubbock hospital on Sunday said the girl's death "underscores the importance of vaccination." (More measles stories.)