Politics / Pope Francis Pope Francis Doesn't Like Either 2024 Candidate Pontiff says Harris, Trump are both are 'against life' and suggests people vote for 'the lesser of two evils' By John Johnson, Newser Staff Posted Sep 13, 2024 3:11 PM CDT Copied Pope Francis holds a news conference aboard the papal plane on his flight back after his 12-day journey across Southeast Asia and Oceania, Friday, Sept. 13, 2024. (Guglielmo Mangiapane/Pool Photo via AP) Pope Francis would apparently like a third option when it comes to 2024 presidential candidates. Speaking to reporters Friday on a plane returning from Asia, the pope declared that both Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are "against life," though for different reasons. He summed up Trump and Harris, respectively, as "the one who throws away the migrants as well as the one who kills children," reports NBC News. "Both are against life." So who should Catholics vote for? Francis isn't sure. "One must choose the lesser of two evils. Who is the lesser of two evils? That lady or that gentleman? I don't know," Francis said, per CNN. "Everyone with a conscience should think on this and do it." Elaborating on Trump, he said that "sending away migrants, denying migrants the capacity to work, to not give migrants welcome, is a sin. It is grave." And on Harris, he said: "To send away a child from the womb of the mother is an assassination, because there is life. We must speak about these things clearly."