Pope Francis Doesn't Like Either 2024 Candidate

Pope Francis would apparently like a third option when it comes to 2024 presidential candidates. Speaking to reporters Friday on a plane returning from Asia, the pope declared that both Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are "against life," though for different reasons.

He summed up Trump and Harris, respectively, as "the one who throws away the migrants as well as the one who kills children," reports NBC News. "Both are against life."

So who should Catholics vote for? Francis isn't sure. "One must choose the lesser of two evils. Who is the lesser of two evils? That lady or that gentleman? I don't know," Francis said, per CNN. "Everyone with a conscience should think on this and do it."