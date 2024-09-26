NYC Mayor's Indictment Could Open Door for Cuomo

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo hasn't run for office since he resigned in disgrace in 2021, but that could change amid the legal trouble engulfing New York City Mayor Eric Adams and his administration. Sources tell Axios that the 66-year-old Democrat let allies know was eyeing a run for mayor even before Adams was indicted. Cuomo, who denies the sexual harassment allegations that led to his resignation, still has around $8 million in campaign funds and spokesman Rich Azzopardi says many people are pushing him to run.

"People were talking to him for, like, a year about doing this, and he's listening and he's hearing them out," Azzopardi tells amNewYork. Azzopardi says Cuomo's stance hasn't changed since June, when he told Bill Maher he had "no plans to make plans." Cuomo allies including former top aide Melissa DeRosa say polling shows the former governor would be an immediate frontrunner in a Democratic primary race that excluded Adams, who has been indicted on federal charges including bribery and wire fraud.

Former Gov. David Paterson tells amNewYork that Cuomo wouldn't enter the race unless Adams resigns or decides not to seek re-election. He says that with other candidates in the June primary running to the left of Adams, Cuomo would have an advantage as the only moderate candidate if Adams dropped out. Other candidates, including New York City Comptroller Brad Lander and state Sen. Zellnor Myrie, called for Adams to resign after news of the indictment emerged Wednesday night, the New York Post reports. (More Andrew Cuomo stories.)