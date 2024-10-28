This Election Is Really Stressing Everyone Out

If the looming election has given you a perpetual knot in your stomach, you might be glad to know you're not alone. Per the American Psychological Association's "Stress in America" report for 2024, 77% of adults surveyed say the future of the United States is a significant source of stress for them—and the numbers are pretty similar between Democrats (79%), Republicans (80%), and independents (73%). "Republicans [and] Democrats are actually united in having concern about the future of the nation," the APA's Lynn Bufka tells NPR. "And they're not sure that the country's system of checks and balances is actually working the way it should be working." More:

Additional stressors: The economy was the second most-common source of stress (73%), while the US election itself came in third, at 69%. Meanwhile, 72% of survey respondents fear the election's results may lead to violence, and 56% believe this election could mean the end of US democracy.