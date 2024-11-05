Man Killed After Hot Asphalt Spills Out of Dump Truck

Darrell Sheriff, 41, had been working under the truck in Jackson, Mississippi, when it malfunctioned
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Nov 5, 2024 10:34 AM CST
A 'Horrific' Malfunction: Hot Asphalt Kills Worker
Stock photo.   (Getty Images/Vershinin)

A private contractor in Mississippi was killed in a freak accident when he was fatally buried under hot asphalt. Per the AP, the man was trying to fix a dump truck on Monday morning in Jackson and had scooted underneath the vehicle to work on a hydraulic line, according to local authorities. As he toiled away, the tailgate of the truck suddenly opened, dumping the scalding asphalt on top of him, according to a statement from the Jackson Police Department.

"It appeared to be some type of malfunction with his dump truck," says Jackson Police Chief Joseph Wade, per NBC News. "My prayers, condolences, thoughts, my heart goes out to his family," Wade added, calling the situation "horrific." The deceased man was identified by the Hinds County coronoer as 41-year-old Darrell Sheriff, per WLBT. Sheriff's death has been classified as accidental, although an investigation continues. (More Mississippi stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X