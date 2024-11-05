Man Killed After Hot Asphalt Spills Out of Dump Truck

A private contractor in Mississippi was killed in a freak accident when he was fatally buried under hot asphalt. Per the AP, the man was trying to fix a dump truck on Monday morning in Jackson and had scooted underneath the vehicle to work on a hydraulic line, according to local authorities. As he toiled away, the tailgate of the truck suddenly opened, dumping the scalding asphalt on top of him, according to a statement from the Jackson Police Department.