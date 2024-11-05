Teen Boys in Japan Apparently Aren't Doing Much Kissing

Japan is doing whatever it can to get people to partner up amid historically low birth rates , and based on a new survey of high schoolers, it may have its work cut out. According to the Japanese Association for Sex Education, just over one-fifth of boys in high school have experienced a first kiss, the lowest number since the agency began surveying sexual behavior a half-century ago, reports the BBC . Looking back at 2005, about half of all students ages 15 to 18 had had a first smooch. Now, after surveying more than 12,500 students in total from junior high, high school, and college, the association found that in 2023, only 22.8% of boys in the 15-to-18 set could claim the same, while girls that age dropped to 27.5%, per the Guardian .

In terms of sexual intercourse, 12% of boys in junior and senior high copped to having had it—a 3.5-point drop since 2017. Nearly 15% of girls in that bracket said they'd had sexual intercourse, a 5.3-point drop. Solitary sexual activities, however, are a different story, with masturbation numbers rising across the board—in particular, record-setting numbers of junior high girls are taking part, per the Mainichi. The Guardian notes that the pandemic may have dampened a lot of partner-to-partner intimacy in these age groups. "Limited contact with others during the coronavirus outbreak may have lowered the rate of sexual activity" among the teens, says the association.

The BBC notes that this survey emerges as Japan continues to fight plummeting birth rates, which some experts say could lead to a population of just 53 million by the end of the century (there are currently 125 million people in Japan). The country is already considered the world's oldest, with other factors such as the rising cost of living, better access to birth control, and more women working contributing to couples balking at having children. One expert says the latest survey's findings don't bode well for this overarching issue. "If teens, who represent the country's future, continue like this, then it is hard to see any improvement," sociology instructor Tamaki Kawasaki tells the Guardian. (More Japan stories.)