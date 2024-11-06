For the New Senate, a Milestone

The new Senate will make history: For the first time, it will have two Black women serving simultaneously, reports the New York Times. Each is the first Black person to represent her state. Only three Black women have served in the chamber previously, one of them being Vice President Kamala Harris.

Delaware: Democratic Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester defeated Republican Eric Hansen and also will be the first woman to represent Delaware in the chamber, per the AP.

Democratic Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester defeated Republican Eric Hansen and also will be the first woman to represent Delaware in the chamber, per the AP. Maryland: Democrat Angela Alsobrooks won a closely watched race in Maryland against former Gov. Larry Hogan, per the AP. She campaigned heavily on reproductive rights.

Democrat Angela Alsobrooks won a closely watched race in Maryland against former Gov. Larry Hogan, per the AP. She campaigned heavily on reproductive rights. Both women are replacing retiring Democrats, notes Axios.