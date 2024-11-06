Giuliani Rolls Up to Vote in Car He Was to Hand Over

Rudy Giuliani's arrival at a Florida polling location on Tuesday in the passenger seat of a convertible 1980 Mercedes-Benz SL500 raised eyebrows—and not because it's a posh ride. The Guardian reports the car appears to be one of the assets Giuliani was ordered to surrender to the two Georgia election workers who won a defamation case against him, and who this week alleged that he's hiding those assets from them. The vehicle in question was once owned by actress Lauren Bacall, and according to a letter the women's attorney, Aaron Nathan, sent to the judge in the case on Monday, "Defendant's counsel has indicated that the Mercedes automobile is located in Florida, but has not said where it is garaged."

As for the Upper East Side apartment Giuliani had to surrender as part of the $148 million settlement, Nathan wrote, "Save for some rugs, a dining room table, some stray pieces of small furniture and inexpensive wall art, and a handful of smaller items like dishes and stereo equipment, the Apartment has been emptied of all of its contents." NBC News reports the Oct. 22 order gave Giuliani one week to transfer his valuables. Lawyer Kenneth Caruso last week said Giuliani fully intends to comply with the order but hadn't received information about how to deliver the items.

A rep for Giuliani echoes that, saying "Our lawyers have requested documentation to transfer over the title of the vehicle and haven't heard back from opposing counsel." Giuliani has been ordered to appear at a hearing in New York on Thursday; Caruso has asked for the hearing to be delayed so Giuliani can host a radio broadcast in Florida that night. (More Rudy Giuliani stories.)