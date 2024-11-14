'Holy Cow' and Other GOP Reactions to Gaetz's AG Nod

Multiple sources reported there was an "audible gasp" among House Republicans who were meeting when Trump's announcement was made. A reporter said she saw one House Republican laughing so hard he started crying, and a Republican senator reportedly "snorted" when hearing the news. Some quotes from others in the GOP:



"I was shocked at the nomination," Sen. Susan Collins said. "This is why the Senate's advise and consent process is so important. I'm sure that there will be many, many questions raised at Mr. Gaetz's hearing."

"I don't think it's a serious nomination for the attorney general," said Sen. Lisa Murkowski. "We need to have a serious attorney general. And I'm looking forward to the opportunity to consider somebody that is serious. This one was not on my bingo card."

"Gaetz has a better shot at having dinner with Queen Elizabeth II than being confirmed by the Senate," Rep. Max Miller said, calling the appointment "silly" and saying he thinks even Trump knows Gaetz will never be confirmed.

Rep. Don Bacon put it bluntly when asked for a comment: "I've got no good comment." Rep. Mike Simpson was similarly blunt when asked if Gaetz has the character to be AG: "Are you sh---ing me?" From Sen. Tommy Tuberville: "Holy cow." From Sen. Joe Manchin: "No one could believe it" when news broke on the floor of the Senate.

Lawmakers who spoke anonymously got even more blunt. "We wanted him out of the House ... this isn't what we were thinking," said one.

Others, however, expressed at least tentative acceptance of Gaetz as AG, with a few suggesting they'd support whomever Trump picks for any role. "I'm not surprised that the president picked somebody that is going to shake it up, particularly at the Department of Justice," said Sen. Shelley Capito, who added that Gaetz "still has to go through the process, he still has to be vetted by the Judiciary Committee, and I think that is going to be the biggest indication as to whether he meets the standards of an attorney general."

Sen. Lindsey Graham, who said he's "inclined to support" whomever Trump chooses, echoed those remarks. "Confirmation hearings will be important. [Gaetz] will have some tough questions to answer." On the subject of confirmation hearings, Sen. Joni Ernst said—while chuckling—"He's got his work really cut out for him."

Sen. Marco Rubio, Trump's pick for secretary of state, was one of the people taking the president-elect's side. "I like Matt a lot. I know him very well, and I'm confident that if the Senate confirms him, he would do a good job," Rubio said. "And again, the presidents are entitled to have the people that they want in these key positions to carry out the mandate that's been delivered to him by the voters of the United States."

One person who's unequivocally happy for Gaetz is his longtime ally Lauren Boebert. "So proud of my friend and America's next Attorney General, @mattgaetz!" she posted on X. "We've stood together. We've fought together. We've won together."