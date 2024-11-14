'Mystery Mollusk' Identified After Almost 25 Years

More than two decades after spotting a mysterious, gelatinous, bioluminescent creature swimming in the deep sea, California researchers this week announced that it is a new species of sea slug. The Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute posted video online of the new sea slug floating gently in the depths. Using a remotely operated vehicle, scientists with the institute first noticed what they called a "mystery mollusk" in Feb. 2000 at a depth of 8,576 feet in the Pacific, the AP reports.

"With a voluminous hooded structure at one end, a flat tail fringed with numerous finger-like projections at the other, and colorful internal organs in between, the team initially struggled to place this animal in a group," the institute said in a news release. After reviewing more than 150 sightings of the creature and studying it in a lab, researchers determined it was a new type of nudibranch, or sea slug. It lives in the so-called midnight zone, an area of deep ocean known for "frigid temperatures, inky darkness, and crushing pressure," the institute said.

"The mystery mollusk has evolved unique solutions to find food, safety, and companions to survive in the midnight zone," the institute said. "While most sea slugs use a raspy tongue to feed on prey attached to the seafloor, the mystery mollusk uses a cavernous hood to trap crustaceans like a Venus fly trap plant." The institute said the mollusk uses bioluminescence to distract predators. "When we first filmed it glowing with the ROV, everyone in the control room let out a loud 'Oooooh!' at the same time," said Steven Haddock, a senior scientist at the institute. "We were all enchanted by the sight."