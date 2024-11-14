Matt Gaetz Resigns From Congress

Matt Gaetz resigned from the House of Representatives Wednesday shortly after President-elect Donald Trump announced his nomination of Gaetz for attorney general. The Florida Republican thus seems to have squashed the House Ethics Committee probe into allegations of sex trafficking, sexual misconduct, and drug use, though reports on the status of that are unclear. Per Politico, the committee was set to release its report on the investigation within days, and with Gaetz's resignation, it is unlikely to be formally released (though it could still be leaked). The Hill, however, reports that the probe was in its final stages, but will go no further because Congress no longer has any jurisdiction to investigate Gaetz.