Matt Gaetz Resigns From Congress Which will end ethics probe into allegations that he had sex with a minor, among other things By Evann Gastillo, Newser Staff Posted Nov 13, 2024 8:46 PM CST Copied FILE - Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC 2024, at the National Harbor, in Oxon Hill, Md., Feb. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File) Matt Gaetz resigned from the House of Representatives Wednesday shortly after President-elect Donald Trump announced his nomination of Gaetz for attorney general. The Florida Republican thus seems to have squashed the House Ethics Committee probe into allegations of sex trafficking, sexual misconduct, and drug use, though reports on the status of that are unclear. Per Politico, the committee was set to release its report on the investigation within days, and with Gaetz's resignation, it is unlikely to be formally released (though it could still be leaked). The Hill, however, reports that the probe was in its final stages, but will go no further because Congress no longer has any jurisdiction to investigate Gaetz. "He issued his resignation letter effective immediately from Congress. That caught us by surprise a little bit," House Speaker Mike Johnson told reporters during a Wednesday night press conference. Johnson said Gaetz resigned so that his seat could be filled more quickly, but Politico's sources speculate he actually made his abrupt exit in order to end the ethics investigation. Among other things, Gaetz is accused of having sex with a minor. Politico's sources also say Gaetz's fellow Republicans cheered his departure due to bad blood after his role in the ouster of former Speaker Kevin McCarthy.