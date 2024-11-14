Trump Picks Kennedy to 'Make America Healthy Again'

If he is confirmed, Kennedy, a longtime vaccine skeptic, will lead a massive agency that "oversees everything from drug, vaccine, and food safety to medical research and the social safety net programs Medicare and Medicaid," the AP reports. After Kennedy dropped his independent presidential campaign and gave Trump his endorsement, Trump said he would let Kennedy "go wild" on health policy. Republican Sen. John Cornyn said Kennedy would be treated like any other nominee during the confirmation process, Politico reports. Asked if some of Kennedy's positions, including his claims that vaccines cause autism, would be a problem, Cornyn said, "I'm sure it will come up." (Kennedy recently described Trump's diet as "really, like, bad.")