Trump Picks Kennedy to 'Make America Healthy Again'

President-elect Trump continued his stream of controversial Cabinet appointments on Thursday, saying he was "thrilled" to announce that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will be his nominee to lead the Department of Health and Human Services.
- "For too long, Americans have been crushed by the industrial food complex and drug companies who have engaged in deception, misinformation, and disinformation when it comes to Public Health," Trump said in a statement on Truth Social. "The Safety and Health of all Americans is the most important role of any Administration, and HHS will play a big role in helping ensure that everybody will be protected from harmful chemicals, pollutants, pesticides, pharmaceutical products, and food additives that have contributed to the overwhelming Health Crisis in this Country. Mr. Kennedy will restore these Agencies to the traditions of Gold Standard Scientific Research, and beacons of Transparency, to end the Chronic Disease epidemic, and to Make America Great and Healthy Again!"
If he is confirmed, Kennedy, a longtime vaccine skeptic, will lead a massive agency that "oversees everything from drug, vaccine, and food safety to medical research and the social safety net programs Medicare and Medicaid," the AP reports. After Kennedy dropped his independent presidential campaign and gave Trump his endorsement, Trump said he would let Kennedy "go wild" on health policy. Republican Sen. John Cornyn said Kennedy would be treated like any other nominee during the confirmation process, Politico reports. Asked if some of Kennedy's positions, including his claims that vaccines cause autism, would be a problem, Cornyn said, "I'm sure it will come up." (Kennedy recently described Trump's diet as "really, like, bad.")