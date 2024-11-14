Post-Election Rise Slows More

Cisco Systems' 2.1% drop weighed on the market, the AP reports, even though the tech giant reported stronger profit for the latest quarter than analysts expected. Investors may have been looking for it to raise its financial forecasts more, analysts suggested. The stock market broadly has been rising faster than corporate profits, which raises the volume on criticism from skeptics that it's gotten too expensive. The S&P 500 is still up nearly 25% for the year so far, on top of last year's leap of 24.2%. Some of the stocks that got the biggest bump from Trump's election also lost momentum. Tesla fell 5.8% for just its second loss since Election Day. It's run by Elon Musk, who has become a close Trump ally.

Super Micro Computer tumbled 11.4% for one of the worst losses in the S&P 500 after telling US regulators it needs more time to file its financial statements for the latest quarter, which ended in September. Helping to keep Wall Street's losses in check was the Walt Disney Co., which rose 6.2% after the entertainment giant reported stronger profit for the latest quarter than analysts expected. CEO Robert Iger credited improved profits at its streaming businesses and strong box office results for its movies, including Inside Out 2 and Deadpool & Wolverine, among other things. (More stock market stories.)