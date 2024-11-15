Reward Offered After Bald Eagle Is Killed

Wildlife officials in Vermont are offering a $5,000 reward to anyone who can help them catch the person who shot and killed a bald eagle, reports CBS News. The adult bird was found last month in the Addison County town of Bridport, per vtdigger. A research band attached to the bird shows it was first spotted in the state back in 2006. Bald eagles are off the endangered species list, but they remain protected at the federal and state levels.