American Airlines Jet Told to Climb to Avoid Mountains

The FAA is investigating what appears to be a close call involving an American Airlines jet and a mountain range in Hawaii, reports Hawaii News Now . An air traffic controller warned the passenger jet to "expedite your climb" shortly after it departed Honolulu International Airport about 1am Wednesday, per CNN and KHON2 . The plane was headed toward the Koolau mountain range, and flight tracking data shows that the jet was at least 1,500 above the mountains when it did eventually cross them. The plane landed safely in Los Angeles hours later.

"An air traffic controller instructed American Airlines Flight 298 to perform an expedited climb after the crew did not make the assigned turn while departing from Honolulu International Airport," the FAA says. "The controller's actions ensured the aircraft remained safely above nearby terrain." An investigation is underway, and the airline suggests a different chain of events. During "the climb out of Honolulu on November 13, the crew of American Airlines flight 298 requested and received right-turn clearance and complied with controller instructions," its statement says. "There were no issues with terrain clearance based on the trajectory of the aircraft," it adds. (More American Airlines stories.)