Trump Picks Oil CEO for Energy Secretary

President-elect Trump on Saturday announced he's chosen campaign donor and fracking company CEO Chris Wright for the top job at the Department of Energy. Wright, who runs Liberty Energy, also will be a member of Trump's planned Council of National Energy, CNN reports. The chair of that body is to be Doug Burgum, the nominee for Interior secretary. Trump called Wright "a leading technologist and entrepreneur" in his statement. He's been a leading advocate of oil and gas development, including fracking, per the AP, which Trump supports to achieve what he calls "energy dominance" in the global market. The president-elect said Wright and Burgum would drive that effort, per the New York Times, partly by cutting regulations.