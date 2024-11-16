As Users Flee X, Bluesky Makes Gains

Social media site Bluesky has gained at least a million new users in the week since the US election, as some X users look for an alternative platform to post their thoughts and engage with others online. Bluesky said Wednesday that its total users surged to 15 million, up from roughly 13 million at the end of October.

Championed by former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, Bluesky was an invitation-only space until it opened to the public in February, giving it time to build out moderation tools and other features. The platform resembles Elon Musk's X, with a "Discover" feed as well as a chronological feed for accounts that users follow. Users can send direct messages and pin posts, as well as find "starter packs" that provide a curated list of people and custom feeds to follow, per the AP. History: The postelection uptick in users isn't the first time Bluesky has benefitted from people leaving X. Bluesky gained 2.6 million users in the week after X was banned in Brazil in August—85% of them from Brazil. About 500,000 new users signed up in the span of one day last month, when X signaled that blocked accounts would be able to see a user's public posts.