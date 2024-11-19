Magicians Society on the Hunt for a One-Time Deceiver

The Magic Circle, a century-old magicians society, admits those able to prove their skill in the art. But for most of its history, it considered only men. In the late 1980s, magician Jenny Winstanley sought to challenge her exclusion by tricking the club into admitting its first woman and recruited her friend Sophie Lloyd, an actor with a boyish frame, to be her "man," per the New York Times . The pair pulled off a stunning deception, only revealed after the society voted to accept female members in 1991. But Lloyd would not receive applause. She was booted from the club and faded into obscurity, says Magic Circle's first female chair, Laura London, who'd like to make amends—if she can find Lloyd.

The actor was in her 20s at the time of the deception and used a stage name, London tells CNN. A son of Winstanley, who died in 2004, believes her true first name might have been "Sue," per the Times. For 18 months, she was trained by Winstanley in the art of magic so that when she went in front of Magic Circle members in 1990, they were fully convinced both of her magical ability and her new identity as "Raymond Lloyd." She became an apprentice and, in March 1991, a full member of the society. Seven months later, after a campaign to admit women, the Magic Circle voted to allow female members once and for all. Lloyd was then free to shed her disguise.

"She thought [the society] would find it funny, I suppose, [but they] actually were really angry," London tells CNN. On Oct. 9, 1991, the same day it voted to allow female members, the society expelled Lloyd over what it called a "deliberate deception," the Guardian reports. Lloyd would later put her new skills to use, creating a kids magic show about bullying, but it's unclear what became of her after 1997. "I have a feeling she was very hurt," London tells CNN. "[We] would all like to apologize. But what we would love to do is invite her back." As the search for Lloyd continues, London notes the society is "in talks about making a movie of her extraordinary heist," per the Guardian. (More magician stories.)