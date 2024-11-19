Eye on Disenchanted Voters, Cruise Line Offers 4-Year Trip

Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free—of politics, perhaps. That's not the marketing slogan for one cruise line's new shtick, but it might as well be. As the Guardian reports, Villa Vie Residences is offering up a conveniently timed postelection cruise program that's offering between one and four years on a cruise ship. It's not being very subtle, either:

Villa Vie said it put together the promotion before Election Day, but it sounds like a pretty fair bet, no matter the outcome in a contentious race. "We feel we have a perfect product for those who said they'd leave the country if XYZ wins the election," CEO Mikael Petterson said in a statement, per the Guardian. "We may have differing political views, but our community comes together through our passion for exploring the world in a very real way that goes far beyond politics." The ship in question, the Odyssey, is currently in the Caribbean, and travelers/escapees can join at any of 425 ports. (The Odyssey hasn't exactly been timely.)