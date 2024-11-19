Park Visitors on Ride Stuck in Midair for Two Hours

More than 20 riders were suspended in midair for hours after a Knott's Berry Farm ride malfunctioned Monday afternoon. Guests at the Southern California theme park were stuck on the Sol Spin ride after technical difficulties caused it to stop at about 2pm local time, a park spokesperson said, per the AP . The 22 riders were evacuated from the ride by 4:30pm, in accordance with the ride manufacturer's and park's emergency procedures, the spokesperson noted. Two female guests were transported to a hospital "out of an abundance of caution," per the park rep.

Aerial TV footage showed riders suspended in the air in all different orientations, with some stumbling out of their seats after being lowered back to the ground. KTLA, which has photos of the stuck ride, reports that some riders were trapped in a "near-vertical position" until they came back down. The Sol Spin brings riders up more than 6 stories on six independently spinning arms, according to the Knott's Berry Farm website. County fire officials said they were at the park on standby, but that the rider rescue was handled by park staff.