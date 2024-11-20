3 Coffins Won't Be Required When Pope Francis Dies

Pope Francis has revised the funeral rites that will be used when he dies, simplifying the rituals to emphasize his role as a mere bishop and allowing for burial outside the Vatican in keeping with his wishes. The Vatican newspaper L'Osservatore Romano on Wednesday published details of the updated liturgical book, which Francis approved in April.

Francis turns 88 in December and, despite some health and mobility problems, appears in fine form, the AP reports. On Wednesday, he presided over a spirited general audience that featured children who spontaneously rushed the stage.