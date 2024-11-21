Pelicot Kids Rip Into Dad: 'Our Family Has Been Destroyed'

"People will remember Madame Pelicot." That was the proclamation Tuesday of a defiant Gisele Pelicot , the Frenchwoman appearing at the trial of ex-husband Dominique Pelicot, accused of repeatedly raping her while she was unconscious and inviting dozens of other men to do the same. As for who will remember Dominique Pelicot: hopefully no one, according to the couple's daughter, Caroline Darian, who verbally attacked her father in a French court this week. The BBC describes the scene on Tuesday, when Dominique Pelicot, confronted with files found on his computer showing naked and half-dressed photos of Darian, denied he'd ever sexually abused her.

"You are lying. I am sick of your lies," Darian retorted. "You're alone in your lies, you will die lying." She repeated that mantra on Wednesday, when Pelicot continued to express his wish to reconcile with his 45-year-old daughter. "It hurts to see her like this," he said in court in Avignon, per the BBC. "I would love to see her, I would love to talk to her." To which his fuming daughter retorted: "I will never come see you. Never. You will die alone like a dog." Pelicot's response to that: "We all die alone." "You especially," Darian replied.

The BBC notes "it was the last public exchange between a father and daughter who by all accounts had had, for many years, a loving and close relationship." The Pelicots' two sons also testified this week, and they joined their sister in condemning their father, per Reuters. "Our family has been destroyed," David Pelicot, 50, told the court on Monday. "I expect from this trial that ... these men, and that man in the dock [his father], will be punished for the horrors they inflicted on my mother." Meanwhile, 38-year-old Florian Pelicot testified that his father was now dead to him, and that he hopes tough sentences are handed down to his father and the other men involved, "so that victims no longer need to be afraid of speaking up." A verdict in the case is expected Dec. 20.