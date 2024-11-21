For Bryan Kohberger, Death Is on the Table

Bryan Kohberger could face the death penalty when he goes on trial next summer for the 2022 murders of four University of Idaho students found stabbed to death in an off-campus home. Kohberger's defense team sought to block the death penalty as a possible punishment, arguing death by lethal injection or firing squad amounts to cruel and unusual punishment and is in violation of an international treaty against the torture of prisoners. But in a Tuesday ruling, Ada County District Court Judge Steven Hippler said Kohberger's lawyers had failed to provide an alternative method of execution, "thus foreclosing his claim," per NBC News.