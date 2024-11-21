For Bryan Kohberger, Death Is on the Table

Bryan Kohberger could face the death penalty when he goes on trial next summer for the 2022 murders of four University of Idaho students found stabbed to death in an off-campus home. Kohberger's defense team sought to block the death penalty as a possible punishment, arguing death by lethal injection or firing squad amounts to cruel and unusual punishment and is in violation of an international treaty against the torture of prisoners. But in a Tuesday ruling, Ada County District Court Judge Steven Hippler said Kohberger's lawyers had failed to provide an alternative method of execution, "thus foreclosing his claim," per NBC News.
Though Idaho has not executed anyone since 2012, the prosecution has said it intends to seek the death penalty if Kohberger, a former Washington State University PhD criminology student, is convicted. They say the Nov. 13, 2022, stabbing deaths of Ethan Chapin, 20; Xana Kernodle, 20; Madison Mogen, 21; and Kaylee Goncalves, 21; were "especially heinous, atrocious, or cruel" and that the suspect showed "utter disregard for human life" and represents "a continuing threat to society." Kohberger, who turns 30 on Thursday, is charged with four counts of first degree murder, per CBS News. His trial is set for August. (More Bryan Kohberger stories.)