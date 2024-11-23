This Is a $344 Coffee. It Comes With Benefits

It's an enormous price to pay for a little cup of coffee, but the man behind the pitch promises it won't leave a bitter taste as it comes with the sweetener of a share of a dairy farm. A Scottish dairy is offering what it bills as the UK's most expensive cup o' joe: $344 for a flat white—a double shot of espresso topped with a layer of steamed milk and a fleeting work of foam art. As the AP reports, the costly cup is actually a perk for purchasing shares in Mossgiel Organic Dairy's crowdfunding campaign to enlarge its sustainable operation and produce more milk. Investors who buy 34 shares in the farm get a certificate for a flat white that can be redeemed starting this weekend at one of 13 coffee shops in Scotland that use the dairy's milk.

"This coffee costs nearly 80 times the price of an average flat white ... but it's much more than just a lovely drink," says owner Bryce Cunningham. "We know it sounds crazy, but when you break it down, it's a pretty good deal. How much is the future of farming worth?" The price tops the eye-watering $334 that Shot London, a coffee bar in the posh Mayfair and Marylebone neighborhoods, charged for a flat white made with rare beans from Japan. Before launching the coffee promotion, Cunningham had already raised more than a third of the $378,600 he is seeking from small investors as he tries to get a $1.13 million loan that will help him double operations and expand as far as London.

Shareholders receive other rewards, such as farm tours, milk delivery discounts, and invites to special events. The tenant farm in Mauchline, about 25 miles south of Glasgow, was worked in the 18th century by poet Robert Burns. Cunningham uses a process to "brew" the milk, instead of pasteurize it, that he said gives it the creamer taste and texture of raw milk without the health risks. Todd Whiteford, one of the owners of the Good Coffee Cartel in Glasgow that is serving the costly cups, says they've been using Mossgiel's milk for years. He says other milk producers can't match the quality and consistency that makes for "rounder, smoother and sweeter" cappuccinos, lattes, and flat whites—and better coffee art. "Theirs is the best. I'll argue with anyone about that," Whiteford says.