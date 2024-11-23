Trump Makes Agriculture Pick

President-elect Trump again turned to his circle of advisers for a Cabinet choice, announcing Saturday that he will nominate Brooke Rollins to be agriculture secretary. The Texan is president of the America First Policy Institute, which was established to promote Trump's positions after his 2020 election defeat, the Texas Tribune reports. She was Trump's White House domestic policy adviser during his first term, per the New York Times . "Brooke's commitment to support the American farmer, defense of American food self-sufficiency and the restoration of agriculture-dependent American small towns is second to none," Trump posted Saturday.

That completes Trump's Cabinet, per the AP; he has now named his choice to lead every executive agency. A few jobs considered to be at the Cabinet level remain, such as US Trade Representative and head of the Small Business Administration. Rollins' potential balancing acts could involve the agenda of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and the lobbying of agribusinesses and farm groups, per the Times. Kennedy has promised to limit processed foods and battle industrial agriculture, while farm groups want to stick with conventional farm practices and cut regulations. Trump was not specific about his farm policies during the campaign, the AP points out.