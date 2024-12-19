'Unelected Oligarch,' or the Next House Speaker?

Elon Musk had a big hand in Republicans rejecting a spending bill that would've prevented a government shutdown. And Sen. Rand Paul wants the billionaire Trump ally, tapped to head a department of government efficiency in the incoming administration, to play a much bigger role going forward—as House speaker. "The Speaker of the House need not be a member of Congress. Nothing would disrupt the swamp more than electing Elon Musk," Paul wrote on Musk's X platform on Thursday, amassing 2.5 million views in a few hours and setting off a noisy debate.



House Republicans' rejection of the spending package that the current speaker, Mike Johnson, helped negotiate certainly has some questioning whether Johnson has the support to be reelected speaker on Jan. 3, per the Washington Post.