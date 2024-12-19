Fox News Veteran Neil Cavuto Is Leaving

Fox News is losing a mainstay. Anchor Neil Cavuto is leaving after 28 years, reports Mediaite . The change is immediate: This is Cavuto's last day with the network. The 66-year-old's contract is up at the end of the month, and the Los Angeles Times reports that Cavuto rejected a lower salary offer to return. It's an industry trend, with Hoda Kotb of NBC's Today and Chris Wallace of CNN having previously done the same, the outlet notes. Cavuto currently anchors Your World from 4 to 5pm weekdays, Cavuto: Coast to Coast from noon 1pm weekdays on Fox Business, and Cavuto Live from 10am to noon on Saturdays, per the Hill .

"Neil Cavuto's illustrious career has been a master class in journalism and we're extremely proud of his incredible 28-year run with Fox News Media," the network said in a statement. "His programs have defined business news and set the standard for the entire industry. We wish him a heartfelt farewell and all the best on his next chapter." Cavuto was known to buck the views of other Fox anchors, particularly in his criticism of Donald Trump. He also urged people to get vaccinated during the pandemic: Cavuto is also immunocompromised—he has multiple sclerosis, and has survived cancer and open-heart surgery.