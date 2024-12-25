World / plane crash Dozens Feared Dead in Crash of Passenger Jet in Kazakhstan Plane was attempting an emergency landing By John Johnson, Newser Staff Posted Dec 25, 2024 5:42 AM CST Copied The wreckage of Azerbaijan Airlines Embraer 190 lies on the ground near the airport of Aktau, Kazakhstan, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024. (The Administration of Mangystau Region via AP) See 3 more photos Christmas Day brings news of the crash of a passenger jet in Kazakhstan, with more than 30 people feared dead. What is known so far: Casualties: The Azerbaijan Airlines jet had 67 people aboard, five of them crew members, reports the AP. Authorities say at least 29 people have been hospitalized, with the rest feared dead. Emergency landing: The Embraer 190 aircraft went down near the Kazakh city of Aktau as the pilots attempted an emergency landing, per the BBC. Flight J2-8243 had been en route from from the Azerbaijani capital of Baku to the city of Grozny in southern Russia. Aktau is on the shore of the Caspian Sea. What happened? The reason for the attempted landing was not immediately clear. Russia's RIA Novosti news agency reported that a bird strike on the plane led to "an emergency situation on board." The BBC reports the plane had been diverted to Aktau because of fog. It's possible some combination of both factors are at play. Reuters reports that video shows the plane heading to the ground at high rate of speed, with its landing gear down. Figure 8: Flight-tracking data from FlightRadar24.com shows the plane making something like a figure-eight near the Aktau airport, "its altitude moving up and down substantially over the last minutes of the flight before impacting the ground," per the AP. (More plane crash stories.) See 3 more photos Report an error