In Luxembourg, a Surprise Abdication

Twenty-five years to the day after his father pulled the same move, Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg announced he's calling it a day. As People reports, the long-serving royal announced his abdication in his Christmas Eve speech, opening the door for his 43-year-old son, Prince Guillaume, to take the, er, reign next year. "The year 2024 is coming to an end, and Christmas is the perfect moment to reflect on the past year," said the 69-year-old Henri. "This time, I do so with much emotion, as it is the last time I will deliver a Christmas speech as head of state."

"When I look back today, after almost 25 years, I do so with deep gratitude and humility," he continued. "It has been a period during which Luxembourg has made much progress, and I am pleased to have been able to be part of that journey with you, together with the Grand Duchess." The writing may have been on the wall, as the news caps a year that saw Guillaume take on some of his father's responsibilities. Henri, who has ruled since Oct. 7, 2000, will step down Oct. 3, 2025, reports the Brussels Times. Guillaume is married to Princess Stéphanie de Lannoy, a Belgian countess, and they have two sons. (More Luxembourg stories.)