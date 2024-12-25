Charles, Kate Mark End of a Tough Royal Year

King Charles III used his annual Christmas message Wednesday to hail the selflessness of those who have cared for him and the Princess of Wales this year, after both were diagnosed with cancer. The 76-year-old monarch said he and his family are "continually" impressed by those who dedicate their lives to helping others, reports the AP . "From a personal point of view, I offer special, heartfelt thanks to the selfless doctors and nurses who this year have supported me and other members of my family through the uncertainties and anxieties of illness and have helped provide the strength, care, and comfort we have needed," he said in a prerecorded speech.

The broadcast came several hours after the monarch waved to a large crowd of onlookers who traditionally gather to see the royal family attend Christmas Day services at a church on Sandringham, the family retreat on the windswept North Sea coast. The king walked with Queen Camilla as his eldest son, Prince William, wife Kate, and their three children followed. The king's daughter-in-law, who has slowly returned to public duties after completing chemotherapy, hugged a cancer patient after the service. Notably absent at St. Mary Magdalene Church was Prince Andrew.

"It's been a very difficult year for the monarchy, not least because of the two cancer diagnoses," said Ed Owens, author of After Elizabeth: Can the Monarchy Save Itself? "And all the positive headlines that the king has been trying to generate of late, unfortunately, are overshadowed by ... the reckless behavior of his younger brother." The king's treatment, which is believed to be ongoing, forced him to step away from public appearances for two months. He has slowly returned to public life in recent months and was in good spirits on a tour of Australia and the South Pacific in October.

In a voiceover for her annual Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey, which was recorded this month but broadcast on Tuesday evening, Kate also reflected on the love and support that she received. "The Christmas story encourages us to consider the experiences and feelings of others," she said. "It also reflects our own vulnerabilities and reminds us of the importance of giving and receiving empathy, as well as just how much we need each other in spite of our differences."