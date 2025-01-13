More Accusations Emerge on Neil Gaiman

Over the summer, a podcast from Tortoise Media broke some shocking news in the world of fantasy lit: Two women accused renowned British author Neil Gaiman, who has referred to himself as a "feminist writer," of sexual assault. Now, Lila Shapiro dives deeper into the scandal for New York magazine, interviewing eight women—the youngest of whom was 18—who say the 64-year-old creator of The Sandman comic book series raped, coerced, or otherwise sexually abused them. Shapiro's "There Is No Safe Word" centers on Scarlett Pavlovich, a 20-something who started babysitting in New Zealand for Gaiman and then-estranged wife Amanda Palmer in early 2022. Pavlovich tells Shapiro that, on her first visit to Gaiman's home, he offered to let her take a bath in an outdoor tub while he made a phone call, then showed up naked while she was bathing and sexually assaulted her.

"I wish it were the good old days where we [he and his wife] could both f--- you,'" Pavlovich says he told her afterward. Another woman, Katherine Kendall, says she was 22 when she volunteered at a Gaiman event in 2012—where, she says, he climbed on top of her in a tour bus and said, "I'm a very wealthy man, and I'm used to getting what I want." (Kendall says he paid her $60,000 years later to pay for therapy.) Shapiro's story also delves into BDSM, a culture of following erotic sexual practices but only with consent from all parties. She notes that seven of the eight women she talked to said they had zero interest in BDSM—which Gaiman claimed he was engaging in with consensually with some of his accusers. As for Pavlovich and the police report she eventually filed, a spokesman for Gaiman says "the matter has been closed." More here and here on further accusations against the author. (More Neil Gaiman stories.)