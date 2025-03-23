Two Men Illustrate Maddening Plight of Long COVID

To understand what it's like to have long COVID these days, a good place to start might be an in-depth story at Men's Health that focuses on the frustrating plights of two men. One is 35-year-old Levi Henry, who used to crush CrossFit workouts before contracting COVID in December 2021. He still hasn't recovered. The other is 42-year-old Dr. Matthew Light, a pulmonologist who tested positive in February 2023 and has yet to shake the effects. That has led Light to create an online support group from Colorado's UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies, and the story by Erika Hayasaki describes the sentiment in the group toward Light: