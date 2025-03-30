Violence Grows Among Pedophile-Hunting Vigilantes

The show To Catch a Predator may have ended nearly 20 years ago, but it continues to inspire a new generation of increasingly violent vigilantes. A New York Times investigation looks into how groups and individuals on platforms such as Kick and Locals have been gaining followers—and thus, money—by showcasing their video confrontations.
- The investigation counted more than 170 violent attacks by self-described pedophile hunters since 2023, with the violence spiking in the last year. At least 22 different individuals and groups such as Dads Against Predators were involved. "There has been a notable increase in overt physical violence within these groups," says Emma Hussey of Australia's Queensland University of Technology, who has studied the trend.