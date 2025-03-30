Violence Grows Among Pedophile-Hunting Vigilantes

The show To Catch a Predator may have ended nearly 20 years ago, but it continues to inspire a new generation of increasingly violent vigilantes. A New York Times investigation looks into how groups and individuals on platforms such as Kick and Locals have been gaining followers—and thus, money—by showcasing their video confrontations.

The investigation counted more than 170 violent attacks by self-described pedophile hunters since 2023, with the violence spiking in the last year. At least 22 different individuals and groups such as Dads Against Predators were involved. "There has been a notable increase in overt physical violence within these groups," says Emma Hussey of Australia's Queensland University of Technology, who has studied the trend.