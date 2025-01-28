Doomsday Clock Just Moved Closer to Midnight

Tick tock—the Doomsday Clock is now closer to midnight that it has ever been before. The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists , founded by Albert Einstein and Manhattan Project scientists, has moved the clock a second forward and it is now at 89 seconds to midnight, reports the New York Post . "Because the world is already perilously close to the precipice, a move of even a single second should be taken as an indication of extreme danger and an unmistakable warning that every second of delay in reversing course increases the probability of global disaster," writes editor-in-chief John Mecklin. The clock moved from 100 to 90 seconds in 2023 and didn't change last year.

When the symbolic clock was introduced in 1947, it was at seven minutes to midnight. The farthest it has been from midnight—and the farthest the world has been from catastrophe, in the view of the Bulletin's Science and Security Board—was 17 minutes, in 1991. "When the clock is at midnight, that means there's been some sort of nuclear exchange or catastrophic climate change that's wiped out humanity," says Bulletin president and CEO Rachel Bronson, per CNN. "We never really want to get there, and we won't know it when we do."

Mecklin warns that the war in Ukraine "could become nuclear at any moment because of a rash decision or through accident or miscalculation,' and conflict in the Middle East could spiral into a wider war. Other threats include climate change, bird flu, and biological weapons. "An array of other disruptive technologies advanced last year in ways that make the world more dangerous,' Mecklin writes, citing the use of artificial intelligence in armed conflicts and efforts by major powers to develop space weapons. "The dangers we have just listed are greatly exacerbated by a potent threat multiplier: the spread of misinformation, disinformation, and conspiracy theories that degrade the communication ecosystem and increasingly blur the line between truth and falsehood," he writes. (More Doomsday Clock stories.)