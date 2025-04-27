Those Retirement Dreams? Sorry, Generation X

For Generation X, the group born between 1965 and 1980, now should be the time when its members are heading into the peak of their careers or just starting to wind those careers down, with their golden years stretched out before them. But a trio of recent stories shows red flags dotting the landscape for this demographic.

First up, an overarching piece from Quartz on the "middle child generation" and its economic woes, worsened by the recent stock market erraticism that has sent retirement savings plunging. To make matters worse, this generation—one that's already endured a recession in the early '90s, the dot-com bust, the Great Recession of 2008-09, and the pandemic—has seen struggles in the workplace amid mass layoffs and more and more outsourced and automated jobs. "In 2009 I left my full-time job and found plenty of freelance gigs. I had the energy to hustle," says one 50-year-old Maryland marketing pro. "I won't always. That's how this economic downturn feels a little more foreboding."