Cellphone Use Is a Pain in the Neck

Cellphones have made our lives easier in many ways, but they're also a pain in the neck. When it comes to neck pain, using mobile phones is the riskiest screen-based activity, boosting the likelihood by 82%, according to a meta-analysis covering 25 studies involving more than 43,000 people, reports the Washington Post . Researchers combed through data on sedentary and screen-based behavior, finding the odds of neck pain increase with hours spent sitting and engaged in low-energy activities. Participants who were sedentary for four hours per day had a 45% increased risk of neck pain compared to non-sedentary individuals, while those who were sedentary for more than six hours had a 88% higher risk.

Devices like smartphones and computers have made humans increasingly sedentary, according to the research review published in BMC Public Health. With people tuned into their devices for work, entertainment, and communication, the muscles in the neck and upper back can be tense for long periods, "disrupting the balance of their length and tension," according to researchers. "This condition can precipitate various musculoskeletal issues, especially in the neck region."

Watching TV did not appear to be a significant risk for neck pain. But computer use was associated with a 23% increased risk and mobile phone use was associated with an 82% increased risk. The research also reveals women are at greater risk for neck pain than men and employees at greater risk than students. "Targeted preventative measures, particularly for high-risk groups like female and employees, are necessary," the study notes. It adds that public health initiatives to promote physical activity could "alleviate the global prevalence" of neck pain, which affects about 70% of all people. (More sedentary behavior stories.)