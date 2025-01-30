At Site of 12-Story Condo Collapse, a New 12-Story Condo

A Dubai-based developer plans to build a 12-story luxury condominium project on the South Florida site where a building collapsed in 2021, killing 98 people. DAMAC International said Tuesday that it planned to build The Delmore on the site where the Champlain Towers South partially collapsed in Surfside, Florida, in June 2021. Construction has already started and the project is expected to be finished in 2029, the company said in a release.

The building with staggered floors designed by Zaha Hadid Architects will have 37 "mansions" with units averaging 7,000 square feet. The price of a four- or five-bedroom unit will start at $15 million, and the project will include a private restaurant, residential butlers, a wellness spa, and other resort-style amenities. "We have been focused on delivering an ultra-luxury product to the South Florida market that is unlike anything the area has seen previously," said Jeffery Rossely, senior VP of development for DAMAC International. The news release makes no mention of the tragedy.