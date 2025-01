Marianne Faithfull, described by the Guardian as a "singular icon of British pop," has died at age 78. She rose to fame as both a singer and actress—and as the girlfriend and muse of Mick Jagger in the 1960s. "Marianne passed away peacefully in London today, in the company of her loving family," says a spokesperson, per the BBC.





Her first big hit, penned by Jagger and Keith Richards, was "As Tears Go By" in 1964.