Trump Secures the Release of a Second American

Another American has been released from captivity abroad. CBS News reports Adam Boehler, the US envoy for hostages, confirmed that an American who was being held in Belarus was released on Wednesday, but that the person's name "at this point needs to remain private." Two others being held in Belarus were released under the deal, Boehler said. Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty said its journalist, Andrey Kuznechyk, was one of them. "This is a joyous day for Andrey, his wife, Alesya, and their two young children. After more than three years apart, this family is together again thanks to President Trump," RFE/RL President & CEO Stephen Capus said in a statement.
Chris Smith, deputy assistant secretary for Eastern Europe, told CNN the deal reflected a desire by President Alexander Lukashenko to bolster ties with the US. "This was a unilateral gesture by the Lukashenko authorities," he said. "They're responding to strength. They're looking to improve ties. This was a gesture on their side." CNN notes that "Lukashenko, still facing US sanctions and political unrest, may be seeking favor with Trump's team after a disputed election." (The news follows the Tuesday release of Marc Fogel, an American teacher who had been held in Russia since 2021.)