Trump Secures the Release of a Second American

Another American has been released from captivity abroad. CBS News reports Adam Boehler, the US envoy for hostages, confirmed that an American who was being held in Belarus was released on Wednesday, but that the person's name "at this point needs to remain private." Two others being held in Belarus were released under the deal, Boehler said. Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty said its journalist, Andrey Kuznechyk, was one of them. "This is a joyous day for Andrey, his wife, Alesya, and their two young children. After more than three years apart, this family is together again thanks to President Trump," RFE/RL President & CEO Stephen Capus said in a statement.