Russia Releases American Held Since 2021

Russia on Tuesday freed an American teacher detained there since 2021, reports the New York Times . The deal to free Marc Fogel was struck by President Trump's special envoy to the Mideast, Steve Witkoff. In August 2021, the Pennsylvania resident was charged after bringing less than an ounce of medical marijuana into Russia, reports the Wall Street Journal . He was convicted the following year on drug charges and sentenced to 14 years. Fogel already has been flown out of the country on Witkoff's plane, per CBS News .

"By tonight, Marc Fogel will be on American soil and reunited with his family and loved ones thanks to President Trump's leadership," said National Security Adviser Mike Waltz in a statement. It did not provide any details on what the US offered in return. Fogel teaches high school history, and the Journal reports he had flown to Moscow with his wife to teach for their 10th year at the Anglo-American School of Moscow. Fogel's relatives said they were "beyond grateful, relieved and overwhelmed" that he was coming home, per the AP. (More Russia stories.)