Titan Likely Heard Imploding in New Audio

A newly released audio recording is believed to have captured the implosion of OceanGate's Titan submersible near the wreck of the Titanic. The 20-second audio clip shared Friday by the US Coast Guard includes the "suspected acoustic signature" of the Titan's 2023 implosion deep in the Atlantic Ocean, which instantly killed all five people on board. People describes "an ominous whooshing noise," and E! News "a muffled boom sound."

The audio was captured by a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration moored passive acoustic recorder some 900 miles from the site of the accident. If it indeed captured the implosion, the clip offers the most precise timing yet, indicating the submersible was destroyed at 9:34am ET on June 18, 2023, about 90 minutes after submerging off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada. (Newser previously reported on the final message from the passengers.)