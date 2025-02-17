Entertainment / Saturday Night Live 5 Moments From the SNL Anniversary Show Including Meryl Streep's first appearance and another by Jack Nicholson By John Johnson, Newser Staff Posted Feb 17, 2025 6:19 AM CST Copied 5 Moments From the SNL Anniversary Show Jack Nicholson introduces Adam Sandler. (YouTube) Saturday Night Live celebrated its 50th anniversary with a three-hour live show Sunday night. Some of the moments generating the most buzz: Jack Nicholson made his first public appearance in years—the 87-year-old introduced Adam Sandler from the audience. Sandler then performed a musical homage to Lorne Michaels, reports Variety. Watch both moments here. Meryl Streep made her very first appearance on the show—as the mother of Kate McKinnon's alien abductee character, per CNN. Watch it here. Paul Simon and Sabrina Carpenter performed a duet of "Homeward Bound" by Simon & Garfunkel, notes the Hollywood Reporter. Watch it here. Eddie Murphy appeared in a "Black Jeopardy" sketch in which he did a dead-on impersonation of Tracy Morgan, per Deadline. The sketch featured a cameo by Tom Hanks' MAGA character. Watch it here. Steve Martin delivered the opening monologue, informing the audience he learned he got the gig while vacationing on a boat in the "Gulf of Steve Martin," per Axios. He was joined by John Mulaney (surprised that only two of the nearly 900 often-difficult hosts had committed murder) and Martin Short (the native of Canada was taken away by ICE agents). Watch it here. Aubrey Plaza made her first public appearance since her husband's death. (More Saturday Night Live stories.) See 1 photo Report an error