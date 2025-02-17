Aubrey Plaza Makes First Public Appearance Since Husband's Death

It was short and sweet, but over the weekend, Aubrey Plaza made her first public appearance since her husband's death last month, popping up on the stage of Saturday Night Live for the show's 50th anniversary special. Per People , even though the 40-year-old White Lotus and Parks and Recreation actor wasn't spotted on the red carpet before the star-studded event in New York City, she appeared behind a mic during the show to introduce a musical act. "Ladies and gentleman, Miley Cyrus and Brittany Howard," Plaza said, looking confidently into the camera (watch it here ).

Plaza hasn't been seen out since the suicide of director and writer husband Jeff Baena, 47, at the beginning of January. Fans picked up on one subtle tribute to Baena during Plaza's now-you-see-it-now-you-don't appearance on SNL: the tie-dye tee she sported underneath her dark blazer. The star had "previously revealed that tie-dye holds a special meaning for her and her husband," notes BuzzFeed. In 2021, Plaza said in an interview that her spouse had become enamored with tie-dying during the pandemic—and that they'd even worn tie-dyed PJs to their recent wedding. (Five other top moments from the show.)