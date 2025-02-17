Musk's Team May Get Access to Personal Taxpayer Data

Elon Musk's DOGE team may soon get access to the personal tax records of millions of Americans, reports the Washington Post. A representative from the Department of Government Efficiency is requesting access to the Integrated Data Retrieval System, which the newspaper describes as "heavily guarded" and controls access to taxpayers' banking info, employment history, and Social Security numbers, per the New York Times. The DOGE rep leading the IRS work is software engineer Gavin Kliger, who is expected to work for 120 days at the agency as a special assistant to the commissioner.
- DOGE defense: "Waste, fraud, and abuse have been deeply entrenched in our broken system for far too long," says White House spokesman Harrison Fields, per NBC News. "It takes direct access to the system to identify and fix it."
- Unusual: The IRS computer systems are "antiquated," notes the Post, and updating them fits with DOGE's stated mission of modernizing government tech. But the newspaper adds that it would be "highly unusual" to give such political appointees access to taxpayers' personal data.
- Legal fight: As of Sunday evening, it does not appear that DOGE had been granted access to the data, notes the Times, which adds that any such move might be challenged in court—as previous DOGE moves have been.
