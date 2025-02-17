Musk's Team May Get Access to Personal Taxpayer Data

Elon Musk's DOGE team may soon get access to the personal tax records of millions of Americans, reports the Washington Post. A representative from the Department of Government Efficiency is requesting access to the Integrated Data Retrieval System, which the newspaper describes as "heavily guarded" and controls access to taxpayers' banking info, employment history, and Social Security numbers, per the New York Times. The DOGE rep leading the IRS work is software engineer Gavin Kliger, who is expected to work for 120 days at the agency as a special assistant to the commissioner.