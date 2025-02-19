On Bottom of the Sea, $15M in Cocaine

The discovery of some $15 million worth of cocaine at the bottom of the Baltic Sea has led to more cocaine and numerous arrests in Poland. Officers with Poland's Border Guard Maritime Unit initially discovered more than 220 pounds of the drug on the seabed in the Gulf of Gdansk, according to a Tuesday statement. The operations came as the border guard worked with Europol and the Drug Enforcement Administration to protect critical underwater infrastructure in the Baltic Sea, where undersea cables have recently been cut, per CBS News.