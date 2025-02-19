On Bottom of the Sea, $15M in Cocaine

The discovery of some $15 million worth of cocaine at the bottom of the Baltic Sea has led to more cocaine and numerous arrests in Poland. Officers with Poland's Border Guard Maritime Unit initially discovered more than 220 pounds of the drug on the seabed in the Gulf of Gdansk, according to a Tuesday statement. The operations came as the border guard worked with Europol and the Drug Enforcement Administration to protect critical underwater infrastructure in the Baltic Sea, where undersea cables have recently been cut, per CBS News.
A video shows divers retrieving what appear to be black bags from the seafloor, followed by armed officers conducting a series of raids and apparently finding guns. Authorities said they also found plenty more drugs, per Reuters. The border guard said it had "dismantled an organized crime group involved in smuggling significant amounts of drugs." Seven people are now facing drug charges that could result in up to 20 years in prison. (More Baltic Sea stories.)